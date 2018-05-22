La afiliación de extranjeros suma en abril tres meses de alzas

La Seguridad Social ganó 56.809 cotizantes extranjeros en abril, un 3% más en relación al mes anterior, hasta situarse el número de inmigrantes en alta en 1.930.622 ocupados, según ha informado este martes el Ministerio de Empleo y Seguridad Social.
Con este aumento, la afiliación de extranjeros a la Seguridad Social encadena tres meses consecutivos de alzas mensuales después de haber experimentado incrementos de 21.082 y 37.639 cotizantes en febrero y marzo, respectivamente.
Del total de inmigrantes en alta en la Seguridad Social al finalizar abril, 1.610.494 cotizaban en el Régimen General; 315.447 en Autónomos; 4.566 en el Régimen del Mar, y 116 en el del Carbón.
En términos interanuales, la afiliación de extranjeros aumentó el pasado mes de abril en 132.750 personas. En términos relativos, el crecimiento anual de la afiliación de extranjeros se situó en el 7,4%, su mejor dato en un mes de abril desde 2008.
A cierre de abril, un total de 1.118.504 cotizantes extranjeros procedían de países extracomunitarios y el resto (812.118) de países de la Unión Europea.
Del total de trabajadores de otros países que cotizan a la Seguridad Social, los grupos más numerosos proceden de Rumanía (339.631), Marruecos (250.782), China (101.109), Italia (106.066) y Ecuador (70.915).
Les siguen los que provienen de Reino Unido (65.992), Bulgaria (61.460), Colombia (58.443) y Bolivia (49.429).
Por comunidades autónomas, Catalunya y Madrid siguieron concentrando algo más de cuatro de cada diez extranjeros afiliados a la Seguridad Social a cierre de abril, al sumar entre ambas el 43,6% del total de inmigrantes ocupados. En concreto, Catalunya contaba con 455.363 extranjeros cotizantes, mientras que en Madrid la cifra era de 387.186.
Tras estas dos regiones se situaron Andalucía, con 257.953 afiliados extranjeros; Comunidad Valenciana, con 206.018 ocupados; Canarias, con 95.488; Baleares, con 89.790; Murcia, con 89.272; Aragón, con 65.876; País Vasco, con 59.270; Castilla-La Mancha, con 56.965, y Castilla y León, con 51.376.
Las comunidades con menor presencia de inmigrantes en alta a la Seguridad Social al finalizar abril fueron Galicia, con 33.931 extranjeros; Navarra, con 24.084; La Rioja, con 14.654; Asturias, con 13.375; Cantabria, con 11.401; Extremadura, con 11.123, y las ciudades autónomas de Melilla, con 4.683, y Ceuta, con 2.815.
