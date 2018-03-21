Los sindicatos UGT y CCOO han calificado como "éxito total" la huelga de los trabajadores de Amazon en el centro logístico de San Fernando de Henares este miércoles, con un seguimiento que CCOO cifra en el 98 por ciento.
Según ha informado CCOO, la huelga "está siendo un éxito total" durante los primeros turnos en la empresa, ya que "prácticamente toda la plantilla ha secundado la huelga". Al mismo tiempo, aseguran que las plantillas de las empresas de trabajo temporal también han secundado la huelga "de forma masiva, con una presencia casi testimonial de trabajadores de las ETT".
Por su parte, desde UGT ven como un "éxito el amplio seguimiento de la convocatoria".
"Sólo han entrado a trabajar cuadros directivos durante el turno de mañana. Esto pone en evidencia la sensibilidad que toda la plantilla tiene con esta huelga en la que la empresa pretende minorar las condiciones laborales y económicas de su plantilla pese a obtener unos beneficios récord de facturación", explica Comisiones Obreras.
La plantilla continuará las movilizaciones durante este miércoles con una concentración a las 12 horas y con piquetes informativos durante toda la jornada. Este jueves la huelga continuará con una nueva concentración de protesta a las 12 horas y una manifestación por las calles de San Fernando de Henares.
Es la primera vez que los empleados del mayor almacén en España de la multinacional del comercio electrónico se movilizan y, según apuntaron fuentes sindicales, estos paros amenazan con convertirse en la mayor huelga sufrida por Amazon en Europa, y podría paralizar gran cantidad de los pedidos en España.
"Este centro es el más antiguo de España y tiene un convenio colectivo propio que se consiguió en 2015. En 2016 finalizó y, durante 17 meses de negociaciones, Amazon sólo ha puesto sobre la mesa que el centro se rija por el convenio colectivo provincial", explicó a este medio Ana Berceruelo, delegada de CCOO en la empresa. "Pero aún, Amazon quiere el convenio provincial pero cortado a su medida", puntualizó la portavoz de UGT, Rosa García.
