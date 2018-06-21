Apple habría pagado tan solo un 0,7 de impuestos en la Unión Europea desde 2015 a 2017 según un informe de la izquierda del Parlamento Europeo. Esto supone que la multinacional ha dejado pagar hasta hasta veintiún mil millones de euros en impuestos a las agencias de recaudación de impuestos de la UE en el periodo señalado.
Para ello, “Apple ha utilizado leyes irlandesas anteriores a 2015 para promulgar estrategias de evasión fiscal”, según la investigación. El documento, llamado Apple's golden delicious tax deals (Impuestos deliciosos de oro de Apple), destaca que la multinacional ha creado con éxito una estructura que le permite obtener una deducción de impuestos de casi todas sus ganancias de ventas fuera de Estados Unidos.
Esta práctica es frecuente en las corporaciones mutinacionales. Junto con Apple, otras empresas estadounidenses como Starbucks, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, AirBnB y Pfizer han utilizado el 'Doble Irlandés', el 'Sandwich Holandés' e incluso el 'Single Malt' (tratado Irlanda-Malta) para facilitar la evasión de impuestos.
La Izquierda Europea define esta práctica como “Green-Jersey” y establece que sus características esenciales son que “lo pueden usar grandes corporaciones multinacionales involucradas en el comercio de Propiedad Intelectual (IP)”, “ha sido específicamente diseñado por el gobierno irlandés para facilitar la evasión fiscal”, “este esquema se caracteriza por onshoring de IP y beneficios de ventas a Irlanda” y “es beneficioso para la compañía complementar la cancelación de impuestos al continuar usando un offshore subsidiaria”.
En este sentido, la Comisión Europea (CE) CE denunció a Irlanda ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) por no recuperar los 13.000 millones de euros que Apple dejó de pagar en impuestos por las ventajas fiscales ilegales de que se benefició en el país.
