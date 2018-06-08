Las dos filiales de Apple en España han tenido que pagar a la Agencia Tributaria un total de 14,5 millones de euros tras una inspección de sus impuestos, según los documentos presentados en el Registro Mercantil sobre las cuentas anuales de ambas compañías.
Esas dos empresas son Apple Retail y Apple Marketing. La primera se encarga de gestionar las 11 tiendas de la marca de Steve Jobs en España y la segunda es la filial mayorista que cobra comisiones por los productos que la matriz irlandesa -Apple Distribution Internacional- vende a grandes almacenes y otros establecimientos en España.
Apple Retail abonó 14.189.561 euros tras una inspección sobre el impuesto de sociedades, el IVA y el impuesto sobre la renta de no residentes entre los años 2009 y 2012. Mientras, Apple Marketing pagó 357.682 euros al fisco por otra inspección sobre el impuesto de sociedades.
El golpe a Apple es uno de los mayores que ha dado Hacienda a alguna de las grandes tecnológicas en España. Además, las instituciones tributarias de Europa mantienen contra las grandes compañías multinacionales un mano a mano por sus agresivas estrategias tributarias para evitar pagar impuestos con prácticas legales.
La mayoría utiliza filiales que facturan el grueso de sus ventas a otras empresas del grupo en países con una fiscalidad más ventajosa como Irlanda, Luxemburgo u Holanda. España ya ha anunciado un nuevo impuesto para gravar las operaciones de estas compañías.
