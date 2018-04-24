Público
Ardian vende el 49% del aeropuerto de Luton a AMP Capital tras el rechazo de Aena

El gestor de los aeropuertos españoles, propietaria del 51% del aeródromo londinense, descartó utilizar su derecho preferente para aumentar su participación hasta el 100%.

Un avión de pasajeros se prepara para aterrizar en el aeropuerto londinese de Luton. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

La compañía francesa de inversión privada Ardian ha acordado vender su participación del 49% en la concesión que opera el quinto mayor aeropuerto británico, Luton, a AMP Capital por una cifra que no fue revelada.

Una fuente cercana al asunto dijo que el valor patrimonial de la participación era de 350 millones de libras. El valor implícito de la concesión, incluida deuda, es de alrededor de 1.000 millones de libras, dijo la fuente.

"El aeropuerto de Londres Luton es un aeropuerto de capital de alta calidad con un importante potencial de crecimiento y que sirve al gran mercado londinense, lo que lo convierte en una convincente oportunidad de inversión", dijo Boe Pahari, jefe global de participación en infraestructuras en AMP Capital.

Desde que adquirió su participación en Luton en 2013, Ardian Infrastructure, junto con el operador aeroportuario mayoritario Aena, han comprometido más de 160 millones de libras para el desarrollo en el aeropuerto, dijo Ardian en un comunicado.

En marzo, Reuters informó de que Ardian había contratado a Rothschild para vender su participación en Luton, citando fuentes bancarias.

Posteriormente, fuentes bancarias dijeron que Aena, propietaria del 51% del aeropuerto, no estaba interesada en usar su derecho preferente para aumentar su participación hasta el 100%.

En 2016, el aeropuerto de Luton tuvo un beneficio antes de intereses, impuestos, depreciación y amortización de 55 millones de libras, en comparación con 50 millones de libras en 2015.

La concesión para operar el aeropuerto se extiende hasta 2031, pero se está negociando una ampliación a cambio de una mayor expansión del aeropuerto, dijo una segunda fuente.

