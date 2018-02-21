Atlantia decidirá si sube su opa sobre Abertis cuando la CNMV apruebe la operación

La empresa italiana de autopistas Atlantia solo mejoraría su opa sobre la concesionaria Abertis después de que el supervisor bursátil de España dé luz verde a la oferta competidora de Hochtief, dijo el miércoles su consejero delegado, Giovanni Castellucci, ante los accionistas.
Las declaraciones se produjeron en una junta extraordinaria en la que se aprobó extender al 30 de noviembre el plazo para llevar a cabo una ampliación de capital destinada a captar fondos para la opa sobre Abertis.
La autorización de la CNMV es el último escollo regulatorio pendiente para que Atlantia y Hochtief lancen la batalla definitiva por el control de Abertis, sin tener en cuenta que es necesario que el Gobierno español autorice la operación en función del destino del estratégico operador de satélites Hispasat.
Una vez la CNMV dé su visto bueno, comenzará a correr el plazo de aceptación, que será de 30 días, durante el que ambos grupos mejoren sus propuestas, con la necesidad de entregarlas en sobre cerrado si lo hacen en los últimos cinco días del plazo, y reservándose la última palabra a Atlantia, controlada por la familia Benetton, por haber sido el primer oferente.
La propuesta de Hochtief, filial alemana de ACS, se estructura en efectivo y acciones y valora Abertis en cerca de 16.700 millones de euros tras ajustar el precio al dividendo propuesto por la concesional española.
Por su parte, la opa del mayor operador de autopistas de Italia -el primero en lanzar una oferta que valora Abertis- valora la catalana en 16.500 millones de euros.
