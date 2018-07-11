La compraventa de viviendas inscritas en los registros de la propiedad aumentó un 4,7 % en mayo en comparación con el mismo mes de 2017, según los datos difundidos hoy por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El número total de compraventa de viviendas registradas en mayo fue de 47.177, en tanto que de enero a mayo este tipo de transacciones aumentó un 13 % en la comparativa con el mismo periodo del año pasado. Del total de las viviendas transmitidas por compraventa en mayo, el 17,6 % son de nueva construcción, con un total de 8.303 transacciones (un 9,2 % más); y el 82,4 % fueron de segunda mano, con 38.874 transacciones, lo que supone un repunte del 3,7 %.
En la variación de mayo con respecto a abril, el número de compraventas de viviendas se incrementó un 12,3 %, frente al alza del 39,2 % que se registró entre estos dos mismos meses de 2017. Por regiones, la Comunidad Valenciana figura a la cabeza en cuanto al número de compraventa de viviendas registradas por cada 100.000 habitantes, con 201 transacciones en mayo; seguida por La Rioja (166) y Baleares (156).
Los mayores aumentos anuales en ese mes de compraventa de casas se registraron en La Rioja, con un 53,6 % más; Navarra (27,5 % más) y Murcia (20 %). En términos globales, en mayo se inscribieron en los registros de la propiedad la transmisión de 183.748 fincas, un 9,8 % más que en el mismo mes de 2017.
