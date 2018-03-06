Los autónomos jubilados cobran casi 400 euros menos de pensión que el resto de trabajadores 

La pensión media de los autónomos es 383 euros más baja que la de los trabajadores que pertenecen al Régimen General y 320 euros inferior a la que reciben los trabajadores del Régimen del Mar, según UPTA.
En un comunicado, UPTA ha hecho hincapié en que más de 800.000 autónomos jubilados cobran pensiones por debajo de los 700 euros al mes.
Además, ha señalado que hay 1,9 pensiones procedente del Régimen Especial de Trabajadores Autónomos (RETA) con una cuantía media de 649,3 euros, por debajo del salario mínimo.
Por regímenes, el general cuenta con un total de 6,8 millones de beneficiarios con una pensión media de 1.029 euros, de los cuales 4,1 millones perciben una cuantía media de jubilación de 1.222 euros y 709.000 lo hacen por incapacidad permanente por 965 euros de media.
El en el Régimen del Mar hay 126.897 pensionistas con una pensión media de 966 euros. Por jubilación, 69.711 perciben de media 1.218 euros y por incapacidad permanente 7.559 perciben 902 euros.
Los pensionistas pertenecientes al RETA, por su parte, tienen una pensión media de 649 euros, de los cuales por jubilación 1,2 millones perciben una media 718 euros y por incapacidad permanente, un total de 122.858 autónomos reciben 706 euros.
El presidente de UPTA, Eduardo Abad, cree que es necesario que las pensiones procedentes del RETA, así como las procedentes de otros sistemas que no llegan al Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI), sufran un incremento de las cuantías.
"Tenemos que romper con la dinámica del aumento en la brecha entre las pensiones contributivas, de lo contrario crecerán los desajustes y por lo tanto la desigualdad", según Abad, que considera que los pensionistas autónomos del futuro tienen que encontrar en el sistema público las garantías necesarias para sentir la necesidad de hacer un esfuerzo mayor en la contribución económica a la Seguridad Social.
En esta línea, ha afirmado que los incentivos fiscales con las mismas condiciones que los sistemas privados ayudarían a miles de autónomos a hacerlo.
