El consorcio español llega a un acuerdo con Arabia Saudí y el AVE a La Meca empezará a operar en septiembre

El Consorcio Español de Alta Velocidad Meca Medina (CEAVMM) tiene previsto firmar este jueves un acuerdo con el grupo estatal Saudi Railways Organization (SRO) y así iniciar los trabajos para conseguir llevar el AVE a La Meca, que está actualmente en el aire por diversas disputas.
Este acuerdo fecha en 18 meses la puesta en marcha del servicio final y alarga la fase de "preoperaciones". Aún así, el llamado AVE del desierto o de los peregrinos,un tren de alta velocidad para enlazar La Meca y Medina en menos de tres horas, empezará a operar en una primera fase el próximo septiembre.
Los gastos de ejecución que Arabia pagará a España por esta última fase serán de 210 millones más, según informa El Mundo. Además, los saudíes ratifican un bonus de 35 millones, si se cumplen las condiciones de buen funcionamiento. En total, 245 millones.
De este modo, el contrato, adjudicado en 2011 y que ha sufrido diversos retrasos y disputas tanto internas dentro del consorcio como con el cliente saudí, finalmente se valorará en 7.000 millones de euros, un hito en los contratos internacionales de la industria española.
El proyecto comprende la ejecución de una vía de 450 kilómetros de longitud y un suministro con 36 trenes Talgo que pueden llegar a ser 56. Cada tren dispone de una capacidad de 417 viajeros y alcanza una velocidad máxima de 300 kilómetros por hora.
El ministro de Fomento, Íñigo de la Serna, se implicó personalmente en las negociaciones y también fue esencial la reciente visita a Madrid del príncipe heredero de la Corona Saudí, Mohamed Bin Salman, que se reunió con Rajoy y con el Felipe VI.
El llamado Consorcio Al Shoula está formado por doce empresas públicas y privadas españolas (Renfe, Adif, Talgo, Copasa, OHL, Cobra, Siemens España, Indra, Imathia, Ineco, Inabensa y Consultrans) y dos saudíes (Al Rosan y Al Shoula).
