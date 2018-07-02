El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha cambiado el contrato de electricidad que da suministro a todos los edificios municipales y equipamientos del consistorio (1.300 puntos en total). Por primera vez, las empresas contratadas solo comercializan energía de origen 100% renovable, lo que garantiza un consumo nulo en emisiones de dióxido de carbono (CO2) o de uso de residuos radiactivos.
El nuevo contrato —dividido en cuatro lotes por un importe total de 82 millones de euros— forma parte de la hoja de ruta del Ayuntamiento hacia la sostenibilidad energética, una estrategia presentada este martes que persigue lograr un suministro 100% renovable y autosuficiente en línea con el Plan A de Calidad del Aire y Cambio Climático.
Sin embargo, hasta conseguir el objetivo de autosuficiencia que se pretende alcanzar con la instalación de paneles solares en las azoteas de los edificios municipales, el Ayuntamiento ha realizado este nuevo contrato, que está en vigor desde el 1 de julio y hasta el 30 de junio de 2020.
El acuerdo marco del contrato incorpora como criterio de solvencia técnica la certificación A emitida por la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC), de que la energía comercializada debía ser de origen 100% renovable, un criterio que las grandes eléctricas Gas Natural Fenosa, Iberdrola y Endesa no cumplían y que recurrieron ante el Tribunal Administrativo de Contratación Pública por considerar que no respetaba la igualdad de oportunidades. Sin embargo, el tribunal los desestimó.
De acuerdo con el informe publicado el 27 de abril de 2017 por la CNMC, 76 empresas comercializadoras sí suministran energía 100% renovable. El contrato firmado por el Ayuntamiento ha tenido como adjudicatarias a las empresas Holaluz (tres de los cuatro lotes) y a Nexus (el lote restante).
