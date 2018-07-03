Los gastos totales de los servicios públicos de empleo (antiguo Inem) en prestaciones de desempleo ascendieron a 1.343,7 millones de euros el pasado mes de mayo, un 0,9% menos que en igual mes de 2017, según los datos difundidos este martes por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
El gasto medio mensual por beneficiario, incluidas las cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social y excluyendo el subsidio agrario de Andalucía y Extremadura, se situó en 804,8 euros, lo que supone un aumento de 12 euros (+1,5%) sobre el mismo mes del año 2017.
La cuantía media bruta de la prestación contributiva percibida por beneficiario alcanzó en mayo los 810,4 euros, con un aumento de 5,8 euros sobre el mismo mes del año anterior (+0,7%).
Los datos de prestaciones siempre van con un mes de retraso respecto a las cifras de paro. Por eso, Trabajo ha publicado este martes las cifras del gasto en desempleo de mayo y los datos de paro de junio.
El número de solicitudes de prestaciones ascendió el pasado mayo a 575.875, lo que representa un descenso del 5,4% respecto a igual mes de 2017.
De acuerdo con los datos del Ministerio, en el quinto mes del año se tramitaron en total 564.187 altas, un 2,7% menos que en mayo de 2017. El plazo medio de reconocimiento de la prestación fue de 1,18 días.
Los beneficiarios de prestaciones por desempleo registrados a finales de mayo ascendieron a 1.716.471, un 2,4% menos que en el mismo mes de 2017.
La cobertura total del sistema de protección por desempleo se situó a cierre de mayo en el 56%, cifra 2 puntos superior a la de un año antes (54%) y prácticamente la misma que la del pasado mes de marzo (56,3%).
El número de perceptores extranjeros de prestaciones por desempleo ascendió en mayo a 167.988, cifra que representa un aumento del 4,5% respecto al mismo mes de 2017.
Este aumento es superior en los beneficiarios procedentes de países extracomunitarios (+6,2%) y, en menor medida, a los procedentes de la UE (+2,2%). Los beneficiarios extranjeros suponen el 32,2% del total de demandantes de empleo no nacionales.
El gasto del antiguo Inem en las prestaciones percibidas por los extranjeros alcanzó en mayo los 116,2 millones de euros, un 7,4% más. En relación con el gasto total, el pago de prestaciones a extranjeros representó el 8,7%.
