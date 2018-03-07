Público
Banco Popular La Audiencia Nacional suspende los recursos contra el Popular a la espera de Europa 

El juez destaca la necesidad de conocer la decisión del TGUE "para la mejor y más adecuada resolución" de los recursos.

Oficina del Banco Popular en Madrid. E.P.

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo de la Audiencia Nacional ha decidido suspender las actuaciones abiertas contra el Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria (Frob) en el marco del caso de Popular.

La Audiencia Nacional ha decidido adoptar esta suspensión hasta que se resuelvan los procesos pendientes en el Tribunal General de la Unión Europea (TGUE) relativos a la decisión de resolver la entidad por parte de la Junta Única de Resolución (JUR).

En el auto, que tiene fecha del pasado 21 de febrero, el juez destaca la necesidad de conocer la decisión del TGUE "para la mejor y más adecuada resolución" de los recursos.

"Aunque, evidentemente, la suspensión del procedimiento supone una dilación en su tramitación y en su resolución, no se puede calificar la misma de indebida", señala.

El abogado Juan Ignacio Navas considera que esta decisión de la Audiencia Nacional es "una decisión razonable". "Esperemos que Luxemburgo, desde la distancia, resuelva pronto y bien para garantía de los accionistas y bonistas de Popular", ha añadido Navas.

