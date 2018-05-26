Banco Sabadell se queda con la sede de Planeta para reestructurar su deuda 

Banco Sabadell se quedará con el edificio que acoge la sede de Planeta, ubicado en la avenida Diagonal de Barcelona, en el marco de una reestructuración de la deuda de la patromonial de la familia, han informado fuentes conocedoras de las conversaciones, si bien el banco ha declinado hacer comentarios.
José Lara García ha presentado su dimisión como consejero externo de la entidad financiera después de que Banco Sabadell se haya quedado con el emblemático edificio, que era propiedad de Inversiones Hemisferio, la patrimonial de la familia, un punto que debe refrendar el consejo de administración de la entidad financiera.
José Lara García fue relevado en febrero de su cargo como consejero delegado del Grupo Planeta por Carlos Fernández, hasta entonces vicepresidente ejecutivo, una decisión a propuesta del presidente, José Creuheras "con el fin de impulsar a la compañía en un contexto global de gran transformación de los modelos de negocio".
Este jueves el consejo de administración de Banco Sabadell ha nombrado a la secretaria general de la entidad, María José García Beato, como consejera ejecutiva en sustitución de Lara.
Actualmente, es secretaria general del banco presidido por Josep Oliu desde 2008, así como vicesecretaria del consejo de administración desde 2012.
Según ha informado la entidad financiera a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Lara García ha dimitido como consejero mediante una carta en la que explica que la razón es "mantenerse al margen de la gestión llevada a cabo por Inversiones Hemisferio y Grupo Planeta".
