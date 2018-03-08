El BCE mantiene las compras de deuda, al menos hasta septiembre, a un ritmo de 30.000 millones al mes

El Banco Central Europeo conservó el jueves intacta su actual política de estímulo monetario, manteniendo los tipos de interés de referencia en la zona euro en mínimos históricos y las compras mensuales de bonos en los 30.000 millones de euros hasta finales de septiembre o incluso más allá si lo considerase oportuno.
El organismo presidido por Mario Draghi mantuvo así su compromiso de seguir recomprando activos hasta bien pasado su actual programa y la promesa de impulsarlo en caso necesario. Sin embargo, el BCE retiró su compromiso de incrementar el ritmo de compra de activos.
El tipo de depósito permaneció en territorio negativo y la tasa principal de refinanciación en el 0,0%, nivel histórico en el que lleva desde marzo de 2016.
Después de haber revitalizado el crecimiento de la zona euro con un paquete de estímulos sin precedentes, el BCE debate ahora si dar un paso atrás y guardarse algo de munición.
Sin embargo, es previsible que de momento prevalezcan las preocupaciones sobre la baja inflación, la fortaleza del euro, el aumento del riesgo político y la reciente volatilidad del mercado.
(Habrá ampliación)
