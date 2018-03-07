Público
El BCE ratifica el nombramiento de Guindos como vicepresidente

El banco de la Eurozona asegura que el hasta ahora ministro de Economía es una persona "de reconocido prestigio y experiencia profesional en asuntos monetarios o bancarios"

El ministro español Luis de Guindos hace una declaraciones en Bruselas, tras su designación oficial como candidato a ocupar la Vicepresidencia del BCE. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

El Banco Central Europeo ha dado este miércoles el miércoles uno de los últimos pasos para el nombramiento del ya ex ministro de Economía español, Luis de Guindos como vicepresidente al no presentar objeciones a su nombramiento.

"El Consejo de Gobierno no presentó objeciones al nombramiento del candidato propuesto, don Luis de Guindos, persona de reconocido prestigio y experiencia profesional en asuntos monetarios o bancarios, según se requiere en el apartado 2 del artículo 283 del Tratado de Funcionamiento de la Unión Europea", dijo el banco central.

"La recomendación del Consejo, que fue presentada al Consejo Europeo y sobre la que se ha consultado al Parlamento Europeo y al Consejo de Gobierno del BCE, recomienda el nombramiento de Luis de Guindos Jurado como vicepresidente del BCE por un mandato de ocho años con efectos a partir del 1 de junio de 2018", indica el documento.

Tras el dictamen del Consejo de Gobierno y el del Parlamento Europeo, el Consejo Europeo nombrará al nuevo vicepresidente de la autoridad monetaria europea en la cumbre que tendrá lugar en Bruselas el próximo 22 de marzo.

El Gobierno español anunció el miércoles que Román Escolano, actual vicepresidente del Banco Europeo de Inversiones, asumirá la cartera de Economía que jurará el jueves ante el Rey para incorporarse este viernes a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. 

