El BCE vende un bono de la filial alemana de Telefónica que no debía haber comprado hace dos años

El Banco Central Europeo (BCE) ha vendido bonos emitidos por Telefónica Deutschland tras percatarse, casi dos años más tarde, de que no los debería haber comprado porque no cumplen sus propios criterios.
Los bonos O2-Telefónica, comprados en 2016 y que vencen en noviembre, fueron eliminados el martes de una lista de más de un millar de emisiones corporativas compradas por el BCE dentro de sus esfuerzos por impulsar la inflación en la zona euro.
Es la tercera vez que el BCE se ha visto obligado a vender unos bonos corporativos que poseía tras detectar que había vulnerado sus propias reglas. Estas pretenden limitar el riesgo que adopta en estas compras, que han sido criticadas por algunos diputados europeos que las consideran inseguras para un banco central.
Una portavoz del BCE dijo que los bonos fueron vendidos la semana pasada porque el banco central se dio cuenta de que estos pagaban un cupón "creciente", cuyo valor sube en determinadas circunstancias.
El BCE tiene prohibido comprar bonos con complejas estructuras de pago. Según los términos de la emisión, el cupón de los bonos O2 Telefónica subiría si la empresa de telecomunicaciones fuera adquirida o si bajaba el rating de su garante.
El bono había sido adquirido por el Bundesbank, que ejecuta la mayoría de las compras del BCE en Alemania.
