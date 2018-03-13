Público
Mercadona El beneficio de Mercadona se reduce a la mitad tras la inversiones realizadas en 2017

Las ventas del grupo de distribución crecen un 6% hasta rozar los 23.000 millones de euros. El año pasado, el grupo invirtió 1.088 millones en aperturas y reforma de sus tiendas

El presidente de Mercadona, Juan Roig, posa ante los periodistas en la presentación de los resultados de 2017 del grupo de distribución. EFE/Manuel Bruque.

Mercadona elevó sus ventas un 6 por ciento en 2017, hasta alcanzar los 22.905 millones de euros, y registró un beneficio neto de 332 millones, lo que supone una reducción del 49% respecto al logrado en el ejercicio precedente tras una inversión de 1.088 millones de euros.

Así lo ha dado a conocer este martes en rueda de prensa el presidente de la compañía, Juan Roig, quien ha indicado que la compañía ha abierto 13 tiendas nuevas en 2017, ha reformado 183 y prevé reformar otras 1.626 en seis años.

La inversión de 1.088 millones de euros es la mayor realizada en la historia de la compañía.

(Habrá ampliación)

