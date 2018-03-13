Mercadona elevó sus ventas un 6 por ciento en 2017, hasta alcanzar los 22.905 millones de euros, y registró un beneficio neto de 332 millones, lo que supone una reducción del 49% respecto al logrado en el ejercicio precedente tras una inversión de 1.088 millones de euros.
Así lo ha dado a conocer este martes en rueda de prensa el presidente de la compañía, Juan Roig, quien ha indicado que la compañía ha abierto 13 tiendas nuevas en 2017, ha reformado 183 y prevé reformar otras 1.626 en seis años.
La inversión de 1.088 millones de euros es la mayor realizada en la historia de la compañía.
(Habrá ampliación)
