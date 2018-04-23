Blackstone formaliza su opa sobre Hispania

El fondo de inversión Blackstone anunció el lunes que ha registrado ante la CNMV el folleto de su oferta sobre Hispania, lo que abre el plazo para que el regulador analice los términos ofrecidos por el gigante inversor estadounidense.
En un hecho relevante enviado al regulador, Blackstone dijo que presentará su oferta a través del vehículo Alzette Investment y que cuenta con garantías bancarias de BNP Paribas para la oferta, que valora la compañía en unos 1.900 millones de euros, ofreciendo 17,45 euros por cada acción que no posee.
La oferta se dirige al 100% del capital exceptuando el 16,56% que ya posee el fondo estadounidense, porcentaje que adquirió al inversor George Soros a principios de abril, cuando anunció su intención de lanzar la oferta.
Hispania ya ha declarado oficialmente como "no solicitada" la oferta de Blackstone e indicó la pasada semana que ha contratado a Goldman, JP Morgan y UBS como asesores financieros para defenderse de la misma y buscar alternativas "que maximicen el valor de la sociedad".
La socimi que preside Rafael Miranda avanza su intención de buscar otras posibilidades a la oferta mientras que con anterioridad a su formulación, y ante el anuncio de su liquidación en 2020, la firma había recibido muestras de interés de alrededor de media docena de inversores extranjeros.
De su lado, Blackstone busca conformar un gigante de activos hoteleros, dado que se convertiría en el primer propietario de este tipo de establecimientos en el país. El fondo sumará los 46 hoteles que conforman la cartera de la socimi, en su mayor parte ubicados en las islas y las principales zonas turísticas del país, a los catorce establecimientos de este tipo que compró el pasado año a una firma del banco Sabadell.
En la actualidad, y tras la salida de Soros, los principales socios de referencia de Hispania son fondos extranjeros, como Fidelity, que cuenta con una participación del 7%, Conepa con un 6%, y Bank of Montreal y BlackRock, con un 3% cada uno.
