El Ibex 35 se dejaba más de un 2,5% a media sesión, pero ha recuperado el nivel de los 9.500 puntos que perdía horas antes, lastrado por la banca y en un escenario marcado de nuevo por las incertidumbres políticas en España y, sobre todo, en Italia. Pasados unos minutos de las 10.30 horas, la caída era del 2,9%, lo que llevaba al selectivo a situarse en los 9.481,5 enteros.
Los peor parados eran los bancos, con Sabadell cayendo un 6,16%, Santander un 5,11%, Bankia un 4,41%, CaixaBank un 3,69%, BBVA un 3,58% y Bankinter un 2,47%. Según explica el analista de IG Sergio Ávila, las entidades eran las más penalizadas por el temor de impago de los bonos italianos, especialmente Sabadell, que es el banco español con más exposición a estos.
El resto de Bolsas europeas también retrocedían a media sesión, con un descenso del 1,29% para Londres, del 1,4% para Fráncfort, del 1,38% para París y del 2,8% para Milán.
La crisis política en Italia viene marcada por el encargo para formar Gobierno del presidente del país, Sergio Matarella, a Carlo Cottarelli, tras el rechazo a la coalición de la Liga Norte y el Movimiento 5 Estrellas. Según el analista de IG, Cottarelli todavía debe ganarse la confianza del Parlamento, o el país tendría que volver a unas elecciones.
La prima de riesgo española frente al bono de referencia alemán se disparaba hasta los 136 puntos básicos, casi duplicando los 72 puntos que registraba a mediados de mayo y registrando niveles no vistos en un año, según datos de Tradeweb. En el mismo periodo, la deuda española de referencia -el Bono del Tesoro a 10 años- ha subido en el mercado 40 puntos básicos, hasta el 1,67 por ciento, aunque todavía lejos de los niveles vistos en la crisis de deuda gracias al apoyo del programa de compra de bonos del Banco Central Europeo.
