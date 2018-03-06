Borja Prado ganó 3,18 millones en 2017 como presidente de Endesa

El presidente de Endesa, Borja Prado, percibió 3,18 millones de euros en 2017 por el desempeño de sus funciones al frente de la compañía, un 4,2% más que en el ejercicio anterior, según el informe de remuneraciones remitido por la empresa a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
De la retribución del ejercicio, 1,13 millones de euros corresponden al sueldo del presidente, 188.000 euros a remuneración fija, 18.000 euros a dietas, 783.000 euros a retribución variable a corto plazo, 1,02 millones a largo plazo y 40.000 euros a otros conceptos.
Endesa realizó además aportaciones por importe de 281.000 euros a los planes de ahorro a largo plazo de Prado, que acumula de esta forma fondos por 2,29 millones de euros.
Por su parte, el consejero delegado de la eléctrica José Bogas, obtuvo una remuneración total de 2,12 millones de euros, un 7,7% más que un año antes.
Bogas recibió un sueldo de 737.000 euros, así como una retribución variable a corto plazo de 497.000 euros y de 846.000 euros a largo plazo y emolumentos por 46.000 euros relacionados con otros conceptos.
Las aportaciones realizadas por la empresa en 2017 destinadas a los sistemas de ahorro a largo plazo de Bogas ascendieron a 319.000 euros, con lo que los fondos acumulados por el directivo alcanzan los 10,5 millones de euros.
Endesa retribuyó a su consejo de administración con una retribución total de 6,65 millones de euros, un 6,2% más que los 6,26 millones de euros del ejercicio anterior.
