CaixaBank busca subirse al nuevo boom inmobiliario con la recompra el 51% de Servihabitat

Caixabank anunció el viernes que ha llegado a un acuerdo para recomprar el 51% que no poseía de Servihabitat, su filial de gestión de activos inmobiliarios en una operación que permitirá a la entidad subirse a la recuperación del sector en España pese al impacto negativo en sus cuentas a corto plazo.
En una nota a la CNMV, CaixaBank dijo que recomprará la participación a SH Findel (sociedad controlada por TPG Sixth Street Partners) por 176,5 millones de euros y que con ello "recuperará el control del servicer de sus activos inmobiliarios, lo que le permitirá una mayor flexibilidad y eficiencia en la gestión y comercialización de dichos activos así como una reducción de sus costes".
La operación tendrá un coste para la entidad, que tendrá que asumir un impacto negativo de 15 puntos básicos en ratio de capital y 200 millones de euros en su cuenta de resultados. Sin embargo, ha añadido que en los próximos años se espera que genere un impacto positivo en la cuenta de resultados de aproximadamente 45 millones de euros anuales.
Al volver a tener el control de Servihabitat, Caixabank podrá capitalizar las subidas de precios, el aumento de las transacciones inmobiliarias y un mayor inicio de viviendas al calor de la mejoría económica.
La entidad vendió en 2013 el 51% de Servihabitat al fondo TPG, quedándose con una participación del 49%.
CaixaBank calculó entonces unas plusvalías de 255 millones de euros, para un acuerdo que suponía que la sociedad mixta con TPG gestionaría en exclusiva los activos inmobiliarios del grupo La Caixa durante diez años, aunque el banco ha optado por retomar el control tras cinco años.
