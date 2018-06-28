Público
Público

Los morosos con Hacienda Miguel Bosé y Rodrigo Rato se incorporan a la lista de morosos con Hacienda

Un rápido vistazo a la lista de morosos permite detectar, un año más, que los mayores deudores con el fisco son las sociedades vinculadas al ladrillo. Otros personas conocidas incluidas en la lista son Rodrigo Rato, Patricia Conde o Alves.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El cantante Miguel Bosé, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El cantante Miguel Bosé, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

La cuarta lista de morosos publicada por la Agencia Tributaria vuelve a dejar en una incómoda posición a algunos nombres conocidos: en la de este año aparecen por primera los de Rodrigo Rato y Miguel Bosé como los más llamativos, y repiten otros como el futbolista Dani Alves, la presentadora de televisión, Patricia Conde, el exbanquero Mario Conde o el tertuliano de Sálvame, Kiko Matamoros

Entre esos nombres ilustres, Rodrigo Rato, exvicepresidente del Gobierno, debe 1.002.000 euros al fisco, mientras que la deuda de Miguel Bosé alcanza 1.869.096 euros. Patricia Conde adeuda 1.865.412 euros. Mario Conde, ya habitual en esta lista, debe más de 14 millones de euros y el futbolista Dani Alves, 2.602.230.

Un rápido vistazo a la lista de morosos permite detectar, un año más, que los mayores deudores son las sociedades vinculadas al ladrillo. De hecho, son numerosas las constructoras, inmobiliarias y promotoras que figuran en la lista: Martinsa-Fadesa, Reyal Urbis, Nozar son las más conocidas y también las que mantienen una mayor deuda. Un ejemplo: la constructora Reyal Urbis, con una deuda de 360 millones de euros, el mayor moroso de Hacienda. Algunas como Martinsa-Fadesa están en la lista desde el primer año que se publicó la lista de morosos, allá por 2015. Son las mismas que aparecen todos los años

Las sociedades deportivas son otro clásico en este listado: el Recreativo de Huelva, el Hércules y el Racing de Santander son equipos que también llevan toda la vida ahí, desde la primera lista.

Consulta la lista completa

Etiquetas