La empresa Visa informó de que su sistema de pagos ha vuelto a funcionar en Europa "en niveles cercanos a la normalidad", tras sufrir una interrupción el viernes por tarde que afectó a algunas transacciones, y descartó que el fallo se haya debido a un ataque informático.
"El problema fue el resultado de un error de hardware. No tenemos razones para pensar que esté asociado con ningún acceso no autorizado o evento malicioso", indicó la compañía en un comunicado.
Un portavoz de la firma explicó que durante la jornada de hoy "Visa tuvo un fallo de sistema que afectó a clientes de toda Europa".
"Los poseedores de una tarjeta Visa pueden hora utilizarla, dado que en este momento operamos en un nivel cercano a la normalidad", señaló esa fuente.
La compañía pidió disculpas a todos sus "socios" y "especialmente a los poseedores de una Visa", al considerar que no cumplió con su objetivo de "asegurar que todas las tarjetas Visa funcionan de forma fiable 24 horas al día, 365 días al año".
Diversos bancos británicos confirmaron durante la tarde que algunos de sus clientes habían visto rechazados sus pagos con tarjeta.
Esas mismas entidades señalaron que las tarjetas continuaban funcionando en sus redes de cajeros automáticos para retirar dinero en efectivo.
Los medios británicos recogieron testimonios de ciudadanos que no podían pagar en comercios del Reino Unido, así como de turistas británicos que vieron sus pagos con tarjeta rechazados en otros países del continente.
