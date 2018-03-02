Público
Cellnex acuerda un ERE que afectará a 180 trabajadores de Retevisión y Tradia

El ajuste de plantilla se podría ampliar en 20 trabajadores más en 2020 si las solicitudes de bajas incentivadas superan las previstas en el acuerdo

Antenas en lo alto de Torre España, gestionada por Cellnex.

El grupo de redes de telecomunicaciones terrestres Cellnex ha anunciado el viernes que había alcanzado un acuerdo con los sindicatos para un plan de bajas incentivadas y prejubilaciones que afectará a 180 empleados de sus filiales Retevisión y Tradia (dedicadas a la gestión de la red de televisión terrestre) y que estará vigente en el periodo 2018-19.

En un principio el ERE, que Cellnex ha justificado por un "cambio en el modelo de negocio", iba a afectar a un total de 200 trabajadores (alrededor de 160 empleados de Retevisión y 40 de Tradia, de los 1.200 que suman ambas plantillas), cantidad que la semana pasada fuentes sindicales apuntaron que se iba a reducir a 180 mientras se desarrollaban las negociaciones con la empresa.

Las condiciones incluyen un 75 por ciento del salario neto hasta los 65 años para las prejubilaciones, a las que podrán acogerse los mayores de 57 años, y una indemnización equivalente al salario de 45/33 días por año trabajado con el tope máximo legal para las bajas incentivadas.

Fuentes sindicales han informado de que el ERE se podría ampliar en 20 trabajadores más en 2020, si las solicitudes de bajas incentivadas (a las que se pueden acoger cualquier trabajador independientemente de su edad y que tendrán en cuenta su antigüedad) superan las previstas en el acuerdo.

En concreto, el ERE ha pactado 27 bajas incentivadas, que se desglosan en 18 para Retevisión y en 9 para Tradia, a las que se podrían añadir 14 y 6 empleados más, respectivamente.

