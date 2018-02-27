El número de reclamaciones y quejas atendidas por el Banco de España a lo largo del ejercicio 2017 alcanzó las 40.170, casi tres veces más que las 14.462 correspondientes al año anterior y la cifra más elevada de la serie histórica, según consta en los datos provisionales del Departamento de Conducta de Mercado y Reclamaciones del supervisor.
Este incremento en el número de reclamaciones es atribuible a la sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) de diciembre de 2016, que decretó que las entidades debían devolver a los clientes todo lo cobrado de más en materia de las cláusulas suelo.
De hecho, el 81,39% de las reclamaciones atendidas en 2017 están relacionadas con hipotecas, frente al 7,76% en materia de depósitos o el 3,59% de tarjetas, los dos productos bancarios que han registrado más quejas tras los préstamos para la compra de vivienda.
El número total de quejas estudiadas por el Banco de España en 2017, además, se sitúa un 15,95% por encima del dato alcanzado en 2013, cuando el pronunciamiento del Tribunal Supremo sobre las cláusulas suelo disparó hasta nuevos máximos -34.645- la atención de reclamaciones sobre productos financieros.
Madrid, con un total de 5.783 reclamaciones, fue la provincia donde más se presentaron, por delante de Valencia, donde el organismo que preside Luis María Linde atendió 4.592 quejas. Por detrás se sitúan Barcelona, con 2.850 reclamaciones atendidas, Sevilla, con 2.611 quejas, y Murcia, con 2.190.
Entre las principales entidades, Banco Santander es la que cuenta con un mayor porcentaje de informes favorables al reclamante, en el 72,04% de los casos, por delante de Popular, en el 68,44% y CaixaBank en el 28,33%.
En relación al porcentaje de rectificaciones, BBVA lo hizo el 82,10% de las veces, mientras que Santander el 75,53% y Sabadell el 62,79%.
