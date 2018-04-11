La compraventa de viviendas sube un 16,2% y registra su mejor febrero en siete años

La compraventa de viviendas subió un 16,2% el pasado mes de febrero en relación al mismo mes de 2017, hasta sumar 41.480 operaciones, su mayor cifra en este mes desde el ejercicio 2011, según ha informado este miércoles el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
No obstante, el avance interanual de febrero, con el que la compraventa de viviendas encadena diez meses consecutivos de alzas, se ha moderado respecto al registrado en enero (+23,1%).
Las transacciones sobre viviendas usadas aumentaron un 16,2% en febrero en relación al mismo mes de 2017, hasta totalizar 33.963, mientras que la compraventa de viviendas nuevas avanzó un 16,4% en tasa interanual, hasta 7.517 transacciones.
El 90,2% de las viviendas transmitidas por compraventa en el segundo mes del año fueron viviendas libres y el 9,8%, protegidas. La compraventa de viviendas libres se incrementó un 17,4% en febrero en tasa interanual, hasta sumar 37.412 transacciones, en tanto que las operaciones sobre viviendas protegidas avanzaron un 5,8%, con 4.068 transacciones.
En términos mensuales (febrero sobre enero), la compraventa de viviendas retrocedió un 12,3%, su mayor descenso mensual en un mes de febrero desde 2014.
Un mercado inmobiliario con "buena salud"
Los principales portales inmobiliarios (idealista, fotocasa y pisos.com) creen que la estadística de compraventas de viviendas pone de relieve la "buena salud" por la que atraviesa el mercado, que se está normalizando después de la crisis.
En concreto, el jefe de estudios de idealista, Fernando Encinar, considera que la caída intermensual registrada en el mes de febrero no debe crear alarma, ya que el segundo mes del año es "un momento en el que estacionalmente el número de operaciones registradas se reduce".
Por su parte, la directora de estudios de fotocasa, Beatriz Toribio, cree que pese a que la cifra desciende en febrero respecto a enero, se vuelven a superar las 400.000 operaciones, lo que sitúa al mercado en un nivel "muy positivo" y pone de relevancia el buen momento por el que atraviesa el sector.
El director de estudios de pisos.com, Ferran Font, ha asegurado que, aunque la subida registrada en el segundo mes del año es más moderada que la registrada en enero, este es el segundo mejor febrero de los últimos siete años.
Comentarios
