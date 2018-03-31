El Defensor del Espectador de RTVE pide que no se usen animales vivos en 'MasterChef Junior'

El Defensor del Espectador, oyente y usuario de medios interactivos de RTVE, Ángel Nodal, ha recibido varias quejas por la utilización de una anguila viva en una prueba de MasterChef Junior, que cuestionan la idoneidad de que se obligue a los niños a matarla. "Es evidente que este tipo de imágenes hiere la sensibilidad de parte de nuestra audiencia", afirma.
"Mi queja es sobre el programa MasterChef Junior. No entiendo cómo se puede poner a niños pequeños en la tesitura de tener que matar anguilas vivas o despellejar conejos", critica Elena, mientras que otros espectadores acusan al programa de "frivolizar con la muerte de los animales y el miedo de los niños ante estas situaciones".
En el Informe sobre el cumplimiento del Código de Protección a la Infancia y la Juventud, correspondiente al cuarto trimestre de 2017, Ángel Nodal confía en que los responsables del programa tengan en cuenta las consideraciones de las personas que se han puesto en contacto con su oficina. "En primer lugar, porque para la realización de la prueba no era imprescindible mostrar a la anguila viva y en segundo, porque al hacerlo, se alimenta innecesariamente la polémica sobre si se utilizó al animal como parte del espectáculo", argumenta el Defensor.
Según se desprende de este informe, Ángel Nodal ha recibido un total de 51 comunicaciones relacionadas con menores en el cuarto trimestre, entre ellas algunas sobre promociones "inadecuadas" de programas y el contenido de ciertas películas, calificadas para Todos los Públicos (TP).
