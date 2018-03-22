Público
Pardo de Vera, en las jornadas de València sobre transparencia en los medios

La directora de 'Público' participa el próximo 17 de mayo en un ciclo de conferencias en el que también intervienen Jesús Cintora y Jesús Maraña.

Cartel del ciclo de conferencias bajo el título “Transparencia, gobernanza y medios de comunicación”

La directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, participará el próximo 17 de mayo en un ciclo de conferencias titulado Transparencia, gobernanza y medios de comunicación. Organizadas por la delegación de Transparencia y Gobierno Abierto de la Diputació de València, estas conferencias pretenden ser "un foro de discusión y actualidad abierto a la ciudadanía" porque "los medios de comunicación son un espacio fundamental para la implicación de la ciudadanía en la toma de decisiones", afirma el diputado de Transparencia y Gobierno Abierto, Roberto Jaramillo.

El ciclo fue inaugurado este miércoles por el periodista Jesús Cintora, que debatió con Jaramillo sobre transparencia y libertad de prensa. 

El director de Infolibre, Jesús Maraña, dará su charla el próximo 25 de abril y la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, el 17 de mayo.

