Dirección 'El País' Soledad Gallego-Díaz ya tiene nuevo equipo: renueva la cúpula de dirección de 'El País'

Mónica Ceberio, Borja Echevarría y Jan Martínez Ahrens serán directores adjuntos. Joaquín Estefanía será adjunto a la dirección. Miquel Noger será subdirector en Catalunya.

La periodista Soledad Gallego-Díaz. EFE

Soledad Gallego-Díaz ya ha cogido las riendas del periódico tras ser nombrada nueva directora de El País . Lo primero que ha hecho, como era previsible, ha sido nombrar a su nuevo equipo, renovando la cúpula directiva. La nueva directora ha rediseñado el organigrama de la redacción del rotativo de manera Mónica Ceberio, Borja Echevarría y Jan Martínez Ahrens serán directores adjuntos. Además, Joaquín Estefanía será adjunto a la dirección.

En la nueva estructura, Miquel Noger será subdirector en Catalunya y Montserrat Domínguez, hasta ahora directora de El HuffPost, será la responsable de la edición de fin de semana, revistas y verticales (S Moda, Icon y Buena Vida), según fuentes de la redacción.

Gallego-Díaz, que asumió ayer la dirección del rotativo, creará un "gran área de Nacional" en la que serán redactores jefes Xosé Hermida -hasta ahora director de la edición brasileña- y Claudi Pérez -que desempeñaba la función de corresponsal en Bruselas-, mientras que José Andrés Rojo será el responsable de Opinión.

Montserrat Domínguez, hasta ahora directora de 'El HuffPost', será la responsable de la edición de fin de semana, revistas y verticales

Los adjuntos a la dirección no tendrán áreas determinadas de competencia.

Hasta hoy, Ceberio era la directora de reportajes y Martínez Ahrens, corresponsal en Estados Unidos. Por su parte, Echevarría regresa a la redacción -entre 2009 y 2014 fue subdirector de Elpais.com y actualmente redactor jefe en Univisión Noticias.

Será Guillermo Rodríguez, actual subdirector de El HuffPost, quien releve previsiblemente a Montserrat Domínguez.

Los nombramientos, que han sido comunicados hoy al Comité de Redacción del periódico, serán sometidos mañana a la votación de la redacción, cuyo resultado no es vinculante.

