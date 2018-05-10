Un consejero de Codere dimite para evitar una junta extraordinaria sobre su cese

Codere desconvocó el jueves una junta extraordinaria de accionistas después de aceptar la dimisión de un consejero del grupo cuyo continuidad constituía el único punto de debate de la convocatoria.
En un comunicado al regulador bursátil, Codere dijo que su consejero Joseph Zappala, vinculado a la empresa desde hace casi dos décadas, decidió dimitir "para evitar que los accionistas tengan que pronunciarse en Junta General sobre su cese".
La petición de la junta para votar sobre su posible cese fue realizada por los accionistas fundadores y antiguos presidente y vicepresidente de Codere, los hermanos José Antonio y Luis Javier Martínez Sampedro, que fueron cesados en enero manteniéndose única y exclusivamente como consejeros de la firma desde entonces por su participación algo superior al 14%.
Codere, cuyo consejo defendía mayoritariamente la continuidad del consejero, dijo en abril que Zappala estaba implicado "al más alto nivel institucional" en varios proyectos para la empresa y su salida podría "producir una pérdida irreparable en relación con los mismos".
De hecho, tras aceptar su dimisión como consejero, Codere propuso el jueves que Zappala, que fue embajador de Estados Unidos en España entre 1989 y 1992, siga trabajando para Codere en relación con diversas oportunidades de negocio en México.
El cese de Zappala pone de manifiesto las tensiones entre una de las familias fundadoras de la empresa con los dueños actuales, una serie de fondos de inversión que tomaron las riendas tras una reestructuración de deuda.
José Antonio Martínez Sampedro y Luis Javier Martínez Sampedro, perdieron este año un arbitraje en el que pedían que se anulase su cese.
Según los registros de la CNMV, entre los fondos que controlan ahora Codere destacan Silver Point con el 23% del capital o Alden Global Capital con una participación del 6%.
