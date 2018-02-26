El consejo de Caixabank percibió 7,1 millones en 2017

El consejo de administración de caixabank, compuesto por 20 consejeros, percibió en total 7,13 millones de euros en el ejercicio 2017, lo que significa un 15,2% más que en 2016, teniendo en cuenta que fue el primer año completo de Jordi Gual como presidente, mientras que en 2016 sólo ejerció el cargo desde septiembre.
Según ha informado la entidad este viernes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Gual recibió una remuneración total de 1,15 millones como presidente no ejecutivo, frente a los 340.000 euros de 2016, correspondientes a los tres meses y medio desde que fue efectivo su nombramiento. Su retribución fue íntegramente en efectivo.
Por su parte, el consejero delegado de CaixaBank, Gonzalo Gortázar, recibió 2,536 millones, una retribución que se mantuvo estable respecto a 2016 (2,525 millones), y generó aportaciones por 255.000 euros al sistema de ahorro de la entidad.
Concretamente, percibió 1,75 millones de euros en metálico y recibió en acciones unos 260.000 euros. Además, obtuvo 520.000 euros por cargos en otras sociedades del grupo, como VidaCaixa, de la que es presidente.
