Córdoba Córdoba realizará un censo de los bienes religiosos que tienen que pagar el IBI

Se insta al Gobierno a presentar una Ley de Libertad de Conciencia Religiosa para modificar la Ley de Haciendas Locales, la Ley de Mecenazgo y Fundaciones y una revisión de los acuerdos entre España y la Santa Sede.

Mezquita de Córdoba

Los grupos de PSOE, IU y Ganemos en el Ayuntamiento de Córdoba han aprobado este martes en el Pleno Ordinario, con la abstención de Cs y los votos en contra de PP y UCOR, una enmienda del PSOE a una moción de IU y Ganemos para la supresión de los privilegios fiscales de las confesiones religiosas, asociaciones y fundaciones en todo lo que concierne a inmuebles cuyas operativas están insertas, directa o indirectamente, en el ámbito del mercado, así como el acuerdo entre el estado español y la Santa Sede.

En este sentido, la enmienda aprobada recoge realizar un censo municipal de los inmuebles rústicos y urbanos que están registrados a nombre de todas las confesiones religiosas en Córdoba con el objetivo de proceder a la actualización posterior del padrón de bienes inmuebles para poder así girar el Impuesto de Bienes Inmuebles (IBI) a "todos aquellos bienes cuyo destino no esté vinculado al culto".

Asimismo, se insta al Gobierno a presentar una Ley de Libertad de Conciencia Religiosa que determinará modificaciones, entre otras, de la Ley de Haciendas Locales, la Ley de Mecenazgo y Fundaciones y una revisión de los acuerdos entre España y la Santa Sede, vigentes desde 1979, para que se pueda cumplir el punto anteriormente citado.

Por otra parte, se ha aprobado una moción con los votos a favor de PSOE, IU y Ganemos, la abstención de Cs y los votos en contra de PP y UCOR para rechazar la creación de un producto paneuropeo de pensiones individuales (PEPP), de manera que se insta a la Comisión Europea a retirar la propuesta y que el Gobierno de España apoye su retirada, entre otras propuestas.

