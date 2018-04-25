Las cuentas trimestrales de Abertis mejoran por el tráfico de sus autopistas en Semana Santa

La concesionaria Abertis , objeto de una oferta de compra concertada entre ACS y Atlantia a través de la constructora alemana Hochtief, anunció el miércoles incrementos tanto en ingresos como en beneficios gracias al mayor tráfico en sus autopistas, favorecidas por la caída de la Semana Santa en el mes de marzo.
Los ingresos de explotación a marzo subieron un 1%, hasta los 1.231 millones, mientras que el beneficio operativo bruto (Ebitda) aumentó un 3%, a 780 millones. En el fondo de la tabla, el beneficio neto saltó un 41% a 182 millones, un 18% en términos comparables.
Francia se consolida como el mayor mercado de Abertis, con una aportación al Ebitda del 34% del total, seguido de España (27%) y Chile, que pasa a la tercera posición (15% del total).
La empresa se refirió en su cuenta de resultados a unos ingresos extraordinarios de 1.231 millones de euros, un 7% más que en 2017 por la reclasificación de Hispasat como activo en venta. Además, Abertis destacó el alargamiento de sus concesiones en Chile.
Las inversiones en el primer trimestre del año ascendieron a 145 millones de euros, de los cuales la compañía dijo que había destinado 132 millones a crecimiento.
Respecto al tráfico, entre enero y marzo, las autopistas gestionadas por Abertis aumentaron el tráfico en todos los mercados, principalmente en España (+6,1), Brasil (+3,1), Francia (+2,3) e Italia (+2,2).
En el primer trimestre, el grupo ha mantenido su política de eficiencia en la gestión activa del balance de la compañía y la reducción de la exposición a riesgos financieros. Así, la compañía ha registrado una disminución de la deuda neta hasta los 15.201 millones de euros (-1% respecto a cierre 2017). El coste medio de la deuda consolidada del grupo se ha reducido desde el 4% en 2017 hasta el 3,8%.
