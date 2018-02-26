Público
Dancausa ganó 1,3 millones en 2017 como consejera delegada de Bankinter

En conjunto, el consejo de administración del banco vio aumentar su retribución total un 5%, hasta los 4,2 millones

La consejera delegada de Bankinter, María Dolores Dancausa, en la presentación de los resultados del banco en 2017. EFE

La consejera delegada de Bankinter, María Dolores Dancausa, percibió una retribución de 1,3 millones de euros en el ejercicio 2017, lo que supone un 6% más que en 2016.

Concretamente, obtuvo 1,19 millones de euros como retribución en metálico y 119.000 euros en acciones, como refleja el informe de remuneraciones de los consejeros remitido por la entidad a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Por su parte, el presidente no ejecutivo del banco, Pedro Guerrero, obtuvo 924.000 euros en el ejercicio 2017, es decir, un 5,6% más que un año antes.

En conjunto, el consejo de administración de la entidad vio aumentar su retribución total un 5%, hasta cobrar el pasado ejercicio la suma de 4,2 millones de euros.

La política de retribuciones aprobada este año por la Comisión de Retribuciones y el consejo de administración de Bankinter contó con el asesoramiento de la firma E&Y como experto externo independiente.

