Datos del paro UGT denuncia que el paro femenino se reduce la mitad que el masculino

UGT ha destacado que la tasa de paro femenina es del 18,3 %, frente al 14,9 % de los hombres.

Pepe Álvarez

El secretario general de UGT, Pepe Álvarez, durante una rueda de prensa./EFE

El sindicato UGT ha denunciado que el desempleo continúa afectando más a las mujeres que a los hombres, ya que el paro femenino ha descendido un 5 % anual, mientras que el paro masculino lo ha hecho el doble, un 10 %.

En un comunicado para analizar los datos del paro de febrero, UGT ha resaltado los desequilibrios de género en materia laboral y ha destacado que la tasa de paro femenina es del 18,3 %, frente al 14,9 % de los hombres, casi tres puntos y medio inferior.

Además, ha incidido en "la elevada dosis de precariedad que muestran los contratos registrados", ya que en febrero solo el 6,8 % de los contratos firmados fueron indefinidos a tiempo completo.

UGT ha comentado que, desde la entrada en vigor de la reforma laboral de 2012, la precariedad también ha llegado a los contratos indefinidos, que "se camuflan bajo el contrato de apoyo a emprendedores" y sustituyen a la contratación indefinida ordinaria con bajos salarios e inestabilidad.

