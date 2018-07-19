Público
Delitos de odio Despedido por burofax después de sufrir racismo y homofobia en el trabajo

Esta se convierte en la agresión número 174 por Lgtbifobia producida en la Comunidad de Madrid en 2018.

Foto de archivo de un camarero en un bar. / EFE

Karim soportó los insultos en su puesto de trabajo y los gritos de "moro y maricón de mierda". Esta se convierte en la agresión número 174 por Lgtbifobia producida en la Comunidad de Madrid en 2018.

El trabajador había comunicado a su superior la situación de acoso que sufría pero no se hizo nada por remediarla. Después llegaron los episodios de ansiedad, las heridas y una fuerte paliza. Finalmente, el joven marroquí fue despedido por burofax después de ocho años como maitre en un restaurante madrileño. Ahora el despedido acabará en los tribunales ya que la agresión fue denunciada como delito de odio.

