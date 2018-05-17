Los despachos de abogados han abierto otra vía de actuación contra los antiguos gestores de Banco Popular, al denunciar que las cuentas de la entidad no reflejaban ya la imagen fiel del banco desde al menos 2012, e incluso creen que estas prácticas podrían remontarse a 2009.

Es el caso de Vallverdú Abogados, que ha iniciado la presentación de demandas de afectados del Popular que hayan suscrito acciones y obligaciones convertibles desde el año 2012 en adelante.

El bufete, especializado en derecho bancario, financiero y tributario, ha puesto en marcha ya varias acciones de este tipo, y tal como afirma Rubén Cueto, socio director, "de momento podemos acreditar que desde el año 2012 el Banco Popular no reflejaba la imagen fiel de la empresa y no descartamos que esta situación no se viniera dando ya desde el año 2009. Estamos trabajando en ello".

Los accionistas y bonistas afectados por la resolución y posterior venta de la entidad al Santander en junio de 2017 se han ido agrupando en torno a diferentes bufetes para denunciar en distintas instancias tanto la labor del antiguo como del último equipo gestor del banco, las ampliaciones de capital de 2012 y 2016 o el procedimiento mismo de resolución.