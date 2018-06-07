Público
Juan Luis Cebrián El despacho de abogados de Javier Cremades ficha a Cebrián para el consejo asesor 

El expresidente del Grupo Prisa y exdirector de 'El País' se suma a una lista de 46 miembros que incluyen nombres como Saverio Antonio Banchini, Joan Mª Pujals o José Luis Díaz Fernández.

Juan Luis Cebrián - EFE

Juan Luis Cebrián, expresidente del Grupo Prisa y exdirector de 'El País', es el nuevo miembro del consejo asesor de Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo, despacho de abogados dirigido por Javier Cremades. En la web del despacho se refieren al consejo como "un elenco de profesionales de alto prestigio y reconocimiento que también deciden sobre la aceptación de los asuntos pro bono". 

Cebrián, quien ahora ocupa un puesto honorífico en el consejo de administración del diario sin ninguna función ejecutiva, se suma a una lista de 46 miembros que incluyen nombres como Saverio Antonio Banchini, ex consejero delegado de Holcim España; Joan Mª Pujals, exconsejero de la Generalitat de Cataluña; Luis Mardones, presidente de la Real Academia de Doctores de España; José Luis Díaz Fernández, expresidente de Repsol o Gustavo Suárez, exministro de Defensa. Alberto Ruiz Gallardón también forma parte de la estructura de la empresa.

Cremades como presidente ejecutivo y Cebrián como patrono, ambos forman parte del patronato de la Fundación Madrid Vivo. El exalcalde José María Álvarez del Manzano, quien se incorporó al despacho de abogados como socio después de varios años como asesor externo, también está en el barco de esta fundación.

