La deuda pública baja en abril tras cinco meses de subidas

La deuda del conjunto de las administraciones públicas alcanzó los 1,150 billones de euros en abril, lo que representa un descenso del 0,84% al bajar en 9.746 millones de euros respecto al mes anterior, con lo que deja atrás cinco meses consecutivos de incrementos y se sitúa en el entorno del 97,8% del PIB, según los datos publicados este lunes por el Banco de España.
El cálculo está realizado sumando los datos más recientes del PIB de los últimos trimestres (desde el segundo trimestre de 2017 al primer trimestre de 2018) publicados por el INE y el dato de deuda de abril publicado este lunes por el Banco de España, que se situó en 1.150.867 millones
El volumen de deuda de las administraciones públicas, a nivel interanual, crece en 36.391 millones de euros, un 3,2% más, respecto a abril de 2017
Para el conjunto del año en curso la previsión oficial del Gobierno anticipa un descenso al 97% del PIB desde el 98,4% en 2017.
Por administraciones, gran parte del descenso de la deuda pública en abril se debe al descenso de la deuda del Estado, que disminuyó en 8.977 millones de euros, hasta superar ligeramente el billón de euros, lo que supone una caída del 0,9% mensual, aunque representa un alza del 5% interanual.
Por el contrario, la deuda de las comunidades autónomas aumentó en abril en 498 millones, un 0,2% más respecto al mes anterior y un 3% más frente a abril de 2017, hasta situarse en 290.173 millones de euros.
De su lado, el endeudamiento de las corporaciones locales se contrajo en 64 millones, hasta los 28.811 millones, un 0,2% menos respecto a marzo y un 10% inferior a hace un año.
Por último, la deuda de las administraciones de la Seguridad Social se redujo solo en un millón de euros respecto a marzo, hasta los 27.362 millones, lo que supone una caída mensual del 0,01%, pero un repunte interanual del 59%, puesto que en abril de 2017 era de 17.173 millones de euros.
