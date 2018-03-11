Deutsche Bank captará 1.800 millones con la colocación en Bolsa de su gestora DWS

Deutsche Bank, primer banco de Alemania, prevé como mucho unos 1.800 millones de euros con la salida a bolsa el 23 de marzo de como máximo hasta un 25% de su filial de gestión de patrimonios DWS, para la que ha establecido un precio de entre 30 y 36 euros por acción.
Deutsche Bank informó de que obtendrá esa cantidad en caso de vender a los inversores las acciones de DWS ofrecidas, como máximo unos 50 millones de títulos, en la parte alta del precio establecido.
La oferta básica es de 40 millones de títulos de DWS, un 20% del capital, a los que se suman otros 4,78 millones, un 2,4%, en caso de que la demanda sea elevada y otros 5,22 millones de acciones, otro 2,6%, en caso de una opción de compra mucho mayor por exceso de demanda.
Deutsche Bank, a quien pertenecen todas las acciones emitidas, será uno de los accionistas mayoritarios de DWS, que también será uno de los accionistas mayoritarios.
La compañía japonesa de seguros de vida Nippon Life se asegurará una participación del 5% en la salida a bolsa de DWS, que gestiona activos por valor de 700.000 millones de euros de clientes privados e inversores institucionales como aseguradoras y fondos de pensiones.
DWS confía en alcanzar una ratio ajustada de costes sobre ingresos inferior al 65%, además de un pay out (cantidad que se destina al reparto de dividendos) de entre el 65% y el 75% del beneficio neto.
Las autoridades alemanas de supervisión financiera BaFin todavía deben aprobar el folleto de la oferta.
