Deutsche Bank pierde 497 millones en 2017 y acumula tres años consecutivos en números rojos

La reforma fiscal en EEUU resta 1.400 millones a las cuentas del último ejercicio

El logo de Deutsche Bank en un reloj antiguo situado en una sucursal del banco, en la localidad alemana de Wiesbaden. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Deutsche Bank, el mayor banco de Alemania, registró pérdidas por importe neto de 497 millones de euros en 2017, tras las pérdidas de 1.356 millones de 2016 y de 6.772 millones en 2015, registrando así su tercer ejercicio consecutivo en números rojos, lastrado por el impacto negativo en sus cuentas de la reforma fiscal de EEUU, que restó unos 1.400 millones de euros al resultado.

"En 2017 registramos el primer beneficio antes de impuestos en tres años, a pesar del difícil entorno de mercado, los bajos tipos de interés y las inversiones en tecnología y controles", declaró John Cryan, consejero delegado de la entidad, señalando que "solo un cargo relacionado con la reforma tributaria de EEUU supuso que tuviéramos pérdidas anuales después de impuestos".

De hecho, al ajustar el impacto relacionado con la reevaluación de los créditos fiscales de Deutsche Bank, la entidad germana habría logrado un beneficio neto anual de 900 millones de euros.

En el cuarto trimestre, Deutsche Bank registró pérdidas de 2.186 millones de euros, incrementando así un 15,6% los números rojos de 1.891 millones del mismo periodo de 2016, mientras que su cifra de negocio retrocedió un 19,2%, hasta 5.710 millones.

"Creemos firmemente que estamos en la senda de lograr crecimiento y mayores retornos con una disciplina sostenida en costes y riesgos", dijo Cryan. "Hemos hecho progresos, pero aún no estamos satisfechos con nuestros resultados", añadió.

