Deutsche Bank planea recortes en su filial de banca de inversión

Deutsche Bank está llevando a cabo una revisión global de negocio de banca de inversión que podría resultar en recortes de costes, dijo el miércoles una persona con conocimiento directo del asunto.
La revisión, conocida internamente como Proyecto Colombo, dará como resultado recomendaciones que podrían identificar nuevos recortes de empleos, pero también podría incluir la salida o el fortalecimiento de ciertas actividades, dijo la persona, que habló bajo condición de anonimato.
El estudio se centra especialmente en las actividades de trading del banco en los Estados Unidos, indicó la fuente.
El banco alemán, en medio de una gran reestructuración, ha estado bajo presión de los inversores para recortar costes. El banco dijo a principios de este mes que estaba atrasado en sus objetivos de reducción de costes.
La revisión llega después de noticias publicadas el martes que indicaban que Deutsche Bank ha comenzado la búsqueda de un nuevo consejero delegado para reemplazar a John Cryan, que ha sido criticado por los inversores después de que el banco anunciara pérdidas tres años consecutivos.
Bloomberg adelantó el miércoles la noticia de la revisión del banco de inversión.
