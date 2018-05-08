El director general de Amazon España e Italia, François Nuyts, ha presentado su dimisión en el gigante del comercio electrónico para dedicarse a otros proyectos empresariales, según han confirmado fuentes de la multinacional a Europa Press.
En concreto, Nuyts llegó a Amazon en julio de 2005 y llevaba al frente de la multinacional en España desde su desembarco en el mercado nacional el 14 de septiembre de 2011, mientras que desde mayo de 2015 se situó al frente tanto de la compañía en España como en Italia.
Amazon ha querido agradecer a François Nuyts sus "numerosas contribuciones y haber mejorado aún más la experiencia" de los clientes tanto en Italia como en España. "Le deseamos lo mejor en el futuro", aseguran desde la multinacional.
La salida de Nuyts de la multinacional estadounidense será próximamente, ya que actualmente no hay una fecha exacta determinada para su marcha, según informaron fuentes cercanas de la empresa, que han precisado que su salida no está relacionada con las recientes huelgas de trabajadores en el centro logístico de San Fernando de Henares (Madrid).
Los paros, los primeros producidos en la división española del gigante del comercio electrónico, fueron secundados por una amplía mayoría de los trabajadores. La huelga de dos días fue convocada ante la negativa de la empresa a mantener las condiciones laborales del personal de su centro logístico en San Fernando de Henares.
Sin embargo, el gigante del comercio electrónico ya ha puesto en marcha el proceso para buscar al nuevo sucesor de François Nuyts al frente de la compañía en España.
