Público
Público

El dueño de 'La Tagliatella' planea su salida a bolsa

La sociedad AmRest, cuya principal actividad es operar franquicias de conocidas marcas de comida rápida, ha cambiado su sede de Polonia a España 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un restaurante de 'La Tagliatella' en un centro comercial de Madrid.

Un restaurante de 'La Tagliatella' en un centro comercial de Madrid.

La cadena de restauración AmRest , entre cuyas marcas se incluye los restaurantes italianos La Tagliatella, pedirá autorización a sus accionistas para salir a bolsa en España, según recoge el orden del día de la junta de accionistas remitido a la CNMV.

La junta se celebrará previsiblemente el 6 de junio, según la documentación.

AmRest quiere debutar en el mercado continuo español a finales de junio mediante la modalidad de listing (sin que haya una venta de acciones existentes o emisión de nuevos títulos), dijeron el sábado los diarios Cinco Días y El Economista.

El grupo, cuya principal actividad es operar franquicias de conocidas marcas de comida rápida como Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, Burger King y Starbucks en Polonia, República Checa, Hungría, Rusia, Serbia, Croacia, Bulgaria, España y Francia, cotiza en la bolsa de Varsovia y cambió su sede de Polonia a España en marzo.

AmRest también gestiona en España las cadenas de comida italiana La Tagliatella, Trastevere y Il Pastificcio.

En 2017 obtuvo en 2017 un beneficio neto de 188 millones de zlotys, unos 50 millones de dólares, según datos de Thomson Reuters.

El principal accionista de AmRest, con un 56,38% del capital, es el inversor mexicano Carlos Fernández González, que fue CEO y presidente del grupo cervecero Modelo, ahora integrado en la multinacional AB InBev.

Etiquetas