Duro Felguera logra 4 millones tras una sentencia favorable en Australia contra Samsung

MADRID, 19 mar (Reuters) - Duro Felguera recibirá una cantidad neta aproximada de 6,6 millones de dólares australianos (algo más de 4 millones de euros) tras una sentencia judicial favorable en Australia en uno de los litigios que tiene abiertos contra la surcoreana Samsung C&T, informó el lunes la compañía asturiana.
Duro Felguera mantiene abiertas varias causas contra Samsung C&T en torno a los trabajos que desempeñó la española como subcontratista en el megaproyecto de mineral de hierro de Roy Hill, situado en la región de Pilbara (Australia) y del que la surcoreana era el contratista principal.
La empresa española se encuentra en una situación financiera delicada, derivada principalmente de los problemas en algunos de sus proyectos en los que se han producido retrasos en los pagos, impagos o sobrecostes.
Además del arbitraje con Samsung C&T en Singapur con relación al proyecto Roy Hill en Australia, en Argentina negocia la compensación de sobrecostes e inició en septiembre de 2016 un proceso de arbitraje por el proyecto de Vuelta de Obligado (CVO) por un importe de más 100 millones de euros, mientras que en Venezuela estima un saldo pendiente de cobro de 78 millones de euros.
Según dijo Duro Felguera el lunes, "con esta, ya son varias las resoluciones judiciales favorables a Duro Felguera, que ha recuperado hasta la fecha 19,1 millones de dólares australianos en las diferentes causas abiertas contra Samsung C&T".
En el caso principal del conflicto, Duro Felguera reclama a Samsung C&T otros 310 millones dólares australianos en la Corte de Arbitraje de Singapur, después de que la asiática ejecutara avales por 88 millones de euros y suspendiera el pago de 48 millones de euros.
Según explicó la compañía asturiana, las partes aportarán sus conclusiones definitivas sobre este caso en el mes de abril y se espera la decisión final del tribunal para finales de 2018 o principios de 2019.
