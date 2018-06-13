Público
Público

EEUU sube los tipos otro cuarto de punto,  hasta una horquilla de entre el 1,75% y el 2%

La Reserva Federal acuerda un segundo incremento del precio del dinero de 2018, y avanza que espera dos subidas más en lo que resta del año

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Edificio de la Reserva Federal (el banco central estadounidense), en Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Edificio de la Reserva Federal (el banco central estadounidense), en Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

El Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto (FOMC, en inglés) de la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos (Fed) ha decidido de forma unánime elevar los tipos de interés en un cuarto de punto porcentual, hasta un rango objetivo de entre el 1,75% y el 2%, cumpliendo así las expectativas del consenso del mercado, que confiaba en que Jerome Powell realizaría un segundo incremento del precio del dinero de 2018.

Asimismo, señaló que espera dos subidas más de tipos de interés en lo que resta del año. "La información recibida desde mayo indica que el mercado laboral se ha continuado fortaleciendo y que la actividad económica ha estado aumentado a un ritmo sólido", señaló el comunicado al término de la reunión de dos días del Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto, que dirige la política monetaria.

La Fed ha concluido, tras el cónclave celebrado entre el martes y el miércoles, que la posición de su política monetaria continúa siendo "acomodaticia", proporcionando así un fuerte respaldo a las condiciones del mercado laboral y hacia un retorno sostenido de la inflación al 2%.

El presidente de la Reserva Federal (Fed), Jerome Powell. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

El presidente de la Reserva Federal (Fed), Jerome Powell. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Por otro lado, la Fed mejoró las previsiones de crecimiento económico de EEUU al 2,8% para este año, frente al 2,7% calculado en marzo, y la de inflación al 2,1%, por encima del 1,9% de tres meses atrás.

Para 2019, la Fed dejó sin cambios el crecimiento estimado en un 2,4%, y elevó la inflación al 2,1%, frente al 2% anticipado en marzo.

El índice de desempleo seguirá en niveles cercanos al pleno empleo, con un 3,6% estimado para finales de este año y 3,5% para 2019.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas