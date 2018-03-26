La empresa de cátering Gategroup de la china HNA abandona sus planes de salir a Bolsa

La empresa de servicios de catering para aerolíneas Gategroup, que forma parte del conglomerado chino HNA Group, ha abandonado sus planes de cotizar en la bolsa suiza en una operación que buscaba valorar la compañía en hasta 2.800 millones de dólares.
Gategroup dijo el lunes que no buscará una salida a bolsa en la bolsa suiza, citando una "brecha en la valorización en las actuales condiciones del mercado".
El procedimiento de prospección de demanda empezó este mes, con un rango de precios fijado entre 16 y 21 francos suizos por acción. Este precio objetivo habría implicado una capitalización total de mercado de entre aproximadamente 2.100 millones a 2.600 millones de francos suizos (2.750 millones de dólares).
Pero operadores dijeron que había habido cierto escepticismo sobre el precio propuesto, e incluso descontento sobre la acutación de HNA al decidir vender la compañía que compró en 2016.
"Parece que no va muy bien, los inversores son reacios a participar y desde luego no en la parte superior del rango de precios", dijo un inversor de Zúrich a Reuters el viernes.
"No creemos que la compañía valga más de 1.900 a 2.000 millones, y no tanto como 2.600 millones. También hay cierto descuento para China".
Gategroup, que emplea a 43.000 personas, cotizaba en Suiza antes de que HNA lo comprara.
HNA anunció este mes que buscaba sacar a bolsa Gategroup en una operación que busca levantar fondos para superar su crisis de liquidez.
Es la última medida del conglomerado para reestructurar sus operaciones, mientras que recauda dinero mediante la venta de acciones y activos inmobiliarios.
