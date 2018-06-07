La Audiencia Provincial de Lugo ha condenado a un empresario a seis meses de prisión por exigir una fianza de 2.000 euros a un empleado para seguir contratado. Además, también tendrá que abonar una multa de 900 euros y una cantidad de 12.000 euros para el trabajador.
En un principio, la Fiscalía solicitaba dos años de prisión y una multa de nueve meses con una cuota diaria de seis euros por un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores. Además, el ministerio público exigía al empresario con 10.000 euros de indemnización al trabajador y los costes del proceso judicial al provocar una situación de estrés al trabajador.
Los hechos, que se iniciaron en 2011, fueron denunciados por el trabajador ante el juzgado de instrucción número 2 de Lugo. Además, el empleado habría estado trabajando durante los años 2012 y 2013 sin percibir su derecho a vacaciones y teniendo que soportar minusvaloraciones por parte del denunciado.
