La empresa ha informado de una notable reducción en su facturación, reduciéndose un 10,4%, como resultado de la devaluación de los tipos de cambio de algunos países con los que trabaja.

La cadena de supermercados DIA ha confirmado un desplome del 74% de su beneficio neto atribuido hasta los 4,4 millones de euros en el primer trimestre del año, y un 86,7% hasta los 6,2 millones de euros. Los inversores de esta cadena de supermercados afrontaban este jueves una caída en bolsa del 5%, llegando hasta los 3,54 euros. La empresa ha informado de una notable reducción en su facturación, bajando un 10,4%, como resultado de la devaluación de los tipos de cambio de algunos países con los que trabaja. 

La distribuidora de alimentación reformó, entre enero y marzo, un total de 480 tiendas (457 fueron en España) y consiguió aumentar sus ventas en un 0,5%. Además, las ventas online también han registrado una subida respecto al año pasado, alcanzando, en el primer trimestre, un total de 18 millones de euros. 

Entre enero y marzo, las ventas brutas fueron de 2.270 millones de euros, un 0,2% más en moneda local que en el primer trimestre de 2017. El resultado bruto de explotación ajustado fue de 109,8 millones de euros, descendiendo un 10,7% y un 6,6% en moneda local.

