Endesa realiza una oferta de compra por una  eléctrica de Ceuta por 87,5 millones

Endesa, a través de Endesa Red, ha acordado efectuar una oferta vinculante de compra por todo el capital social de la Empresa de Alumbrado Eléctrico de Ceuta (EAEC) por un importe total de 87,5 millones de euros, según ha informado este martes la sociedad a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La oferta, dirigida a todos los accionistas, se formulará a un precio de 13,21 euros por acción y está previamente condicionada a la autorización de las autoridades de Competencia y a que Endesa Red adquiera, al menos, una participación de control superior al 50,01% del capital social de EAEC.
Endesa ha destacado que EAEC cuenta con más de 30.000 clientes y es la principal compañía de distribución y comercialización de electricidad de la ciudad autónoma de Ceuta, donde Endesa desarrolla actividades de generación eléctrica.
La compañía que preside Borja Prado ha señalado que esta operación está en línea con su estrategia de crecimiento en distribución y comercialización en España y Portugal.
